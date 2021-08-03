By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

2011 Peebles High School graduate and Valdosta State standout Blake Justice is giving something back to his hometown, hosting a two-day basketball camp for boys in grades 3-8 on Aug. 9-11 at the Peebles Hgh School gymnasium.

Grades 3-5 will participate in the morning session from 9 a.m.- noon, while grades 6-8 will comprise the 1 – 4 p.m. afternoon session.

The cost of the camp is $75 and campers can expect to learn proper fundamentals for shooting, passing, dribbling, defense, free throws, and other basketball moves, learning from one of the best to ever put on the Peebles red and white. Campers will also compete in 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 contests, with each participant receiving a t-shirt.

Blake Justice has been part of five championship seasons on the coaching staff at VSU after his stellar career at the school, and was recently named as part of the Under Armour 30-Under-30 college coaches to watch.

For more information on registration for this fantastic basketball opportunity,call Blake at ((37) 779- 92678 or email him at bjustice@valdosta.edu.