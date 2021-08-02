Tonya Mae (Disher) Mick, 46 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tonya was born in Middletown, Ohio, on May 24, 1975, the daughter of Marcia (Reffitt) Disher and the late Samuel Disher. .

In addition to her father, Tonya was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carolyn Disher. Tonya is survived by her husband, Terry Mick, whom she married on Feb. 14, 2002. She is also survived by her son, Gabriel Mick of Seaman; two brothers, Samuel “Bub” (Elva) Disher, of West Union and Jeffery Disher of Seaman; and her mother, Marcia Disher of Seaman.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m, at the Tranquility Full Gospel Tabernacle in Seaman with Gary Ferguson officiating. Burial followed at the Disher Family Cemetery in West Union, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

