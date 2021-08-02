Annissa K. Grooms, age 48 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Annissa was born Aug. 26, 1972 in Adams County Ohio to Michael Cooper and Melody Grooms Myers.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Gracie Grooms of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Tabatha Bottomley and Tommy of Marathon, Florida and Kristin Paul of West Union, Ohio; and special friends ,Schannon Spires Dryden and Darrell Redmon and his sons, Austin and Isaiah.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.