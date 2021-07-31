ACCC hosts Independence Day Youth Tournament

Boys 7-8: Porter Sutter- First Place; Beckett Garrison- Second Place; Zane Ward- Third Place. Girls 11-13: Emily Stapleton- First Place; Emmy Holt- Second Place; Jaida Harrison- Third Place. Boys 9-10: Colt Ward- First Place; Camden Howard- Second Place; Aaron Jackson- Third Place. Girls 14-17: Taylor Ralston- First Place; Kileigh Mitchell- Second Place; Payton Stapleton- Third Place. Boys 11-13: Calen Vogler- First Place; Nate Fooce- Second Place; Tegan Knox- Third Place. Boys 14-15: Matthew Griffis- First Place; Chase Taylor- Second Place; Breestin Schweickart- Third Place. Boys 16-17: Dakota Pell- First Place; Derrick Pell- Second Place; Jacob Campbell-Third Place.

