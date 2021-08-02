Darlene Thomas, age 65 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Darlene was born March 6, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Fred and Dorothy (Whitlatch) Meyer.

Survivors include one daughter, April White and Jeremy of West Union, Ohio; two sons, Charlie Meyer and Marissa Chenowith of Springdale, Ohio; and Matthew Thomas of West Union, Ohio; one sister, Patty Davis of Blue Creek, Ohio; one brother, Kenny Meyer of Blue Creek, Ohio; and five grandchildren.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.