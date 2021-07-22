News Release

The Junior Auxiliary of Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman recently held their annual “You Are My Hero” night at the Post. This event honors veterans and first responders that are family members or friends of the children in the Auxiliary.

A great dinner was enjoyed by all attending and certificates were given to those being honored. We encourage you to check out our Junior Auxiliary, they’re a great bunch of young people who work hard to be a positive part of our community. A big thank you to Junior Auxiliary advisors, Stacy Humphrey and Jessica Oney.