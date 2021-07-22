Despite weather distractions, County Fair deemed a success

It really can’t be a real county fair without real rides. (Photo by Ashley McCarty) An acoustic version of “Hotel California” filled center ring during the Adams County Has Talent Show. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Would a county fair really be complete without an exciting karate exhibition? (Photo by Mark Carpenter) One of our most popular hits on social media during fair week was this “young” lady enjoying one of the fair’s numerous ride attractions. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

As the 130th Adams County Fair arose from the trenches of a pandemic, so too did it rise above the inclement showers.

Adams County was frequently visited throughout the week with intermittent downpours. Along the grooves of the paved pathways, puddles collected, and small rivulets of water threaded through the fairgrounds. Instead of having fun in the sun, some children chose the occasion to frolic in the rain, undeterred by the weather.

“Despite the daily rain showers, attendance was the largest each and every day since 2017,” said Liz Lafferty. According to Lafferty, over 35,000 attendees visited the 130th Adams County Fair. At times, parking was so full that traffic leaked out into the surrounding roadways and had to be diverted to alternative methods.

“We are thankful to have great relationships with our neighboring fairs and when we called Brown County in need of a shuttle, there were no questions asked. They simply said it would be ready for us to come to get. The fair industry is a group of loyal societies ready to help wherever and whenever needed,” said Lafferty. Over three shuttles were used to cart the community to the fairgrounds.

Despite the lack of labor force, vendors rivaled previous years.

The increasingly muddied terrain proved difficult to navigate for some activities, and as such, events like the Outhouse Race, TNT Truck and Tractor Pulls and the Cross-Country Race were canceled. At times, even parking at the fairgrounds was prohibited due to the disagreeable conditions. Some events, however, thrived because of the mud, such as the derby.

According to Lafferty, the board is looking to bring the TNT events back to the fairgrounds as a stand-alone event in the next couple of months.

“Seeing our community come out each and every day to support the food concessioners [was so gratifying]. Roy Gabbert Jr. [was] back in the sale ring with the rest of our loyal buyers [again]. Nothing says 4-H like his famous ‘one more time.’ Adams County may be the poorest county in Ohio, but we are the richest county when it comes to agriculture, youth education and community support,” said Lafferty.

Planning has already commenced for the 131st Adams County Fair, which will be held July 10-16.