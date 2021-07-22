By Allison Burton

Celebrate the end of our 2021 Summer Reading Program with uplifting jazz music performed by local talent. On Monday, July 26 at 11 a.m., the Wuest family will perform a free outdoor concert at the West Union Library. In addition to enjoying music, concertgoers will be entered into a drawing to win a large one-topping pizza from Snappy Tomato Pizza. Space is limited, so please sign up for this program by calling the West Union Library at (937) 544-2591.

Want to end the Summer Reading Program on a craftier note? Visit the Manchester Library on Thursday, July 29 anytime between 10 a.m. and noon for Craft Kits-to-Go. This program features crafts for all ages that are readily available for patrons to take home. These kits will only be offered during the hours of the program, and on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call the Manchester Library at (937) 549-3359.

Need a COVID-19 test? Remember the Adams County Public Library has free COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits. Our library is partnering with the Adams County Health Department to offer these Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Tests to the public at no charge via our curbside and drive-thru services. To perform the test, you’ll need an internet connection and a device with a webcam, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You’ll also need to provide an email address and download the free NAVICA app to live chat with a qualified eMed telehealth proctor. The proctor will guide you through the test and help read your results. To pick up your test, simply visit your local library branch and use their curbside or drive-thru services to state how many test kits you need.

Library Resource Spotlight: Keep your child learning during the summer by using Gale in Context – Elementary. This easy to use database has a simple design targeted for young learners to help them learn how to navigate research databases. It enables elementary school children to search or browse numerous age-appropriate articles about a variety of topics, from plants and animals to geography and music. This resource provides a great opportunity to teach children academic research while allowing them to learn more about their favorite subjects.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 12 – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Remember to sign up for our “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program. Going on now until July 31, children, teens, and adults can sign up at their local library branch or online using Beanstack. Simply track your reading and activities to earn fun prizes!

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.