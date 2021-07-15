News Release

Shawnee State junior golfing talent Elijah McCarty was recently named to the CoSIDA-NAIA District 1 Men’s At-Large Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America organization.

McCarty, who holds a 3.77 GPA with 138 hours of academic credit as a Business Management major, won Medalist honors three times during the 2020-21 season and has four career wins to his credit. He also contributed to the program-record 18-hole (282) and 36-hole (569) strokes set last October at the Roger Merb Invitational.

Along with those accolades, McCarty has won Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors twice (Sept. 21 and Oct. 26, 2020) and has shot even-par or better six times, with a career-low stroke of 67.

McCarty has earned Academic All-MSC honors in back-to-back seasons and will also earn his second NAIA Scholar-Athlete honor when the official list is released later this fall.

McCarty was one of only 11 players across 21 states and the District of Columbia to be so honored — as well as one of only four golfers to be given accolades. The At-Large program honors athletes who play sports outside of the stick-and-ball sports (baseball, basketball, football, softball, volleyball, soccer), as well as cross country and track.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.