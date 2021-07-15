The perfect weather and great community support combined to make the North Adams Cross Country team’s first-ever Firecracker 5K a great success on the Jyl 4 holiday. Over 90 people registered to walk and run the 3.1 miles, with all proceeds going to the North Adams High School Cross-Country teams.

Pictured above are the Firecracker 5K trophy and medal winners. The first male runner to cross the finish line was NAHS sophomore Cody Hesler while NAHS freshman McKenna Shelton, was the first female runner to finish. For the walkers, it was NAHS librarian Jennifer Napier bringing home the trophy for the females and Ray Rummer finishing first for the males.

The NAHS XC team and coaches would like to thank all the walkers, runners, and volunteers for their support, and a special thank you to the local businesses who donated to help make the event a success.