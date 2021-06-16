Larry D Reeves, 74 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.

Larry was born in Russellville, Ohio, on March 22, 1947, the son of the late Ralph H and Eileen (Adams) Reeves.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jackie (Brock) Reeves, and three sons, Wesley Reeves, Danny Hoskins, and Ricky Hoskins.

He is survived by two sons, Stan (Sherri) Hoskins, of Pineville, Kentucky and Timmy (Jennifer) Reeves, of Felicity, Ohio; and by four daughters, Melissa (Dave) Michael of Seaman, Marcia (Bret) Michael of Hillsboro, Deanie Tolin of Higginsport, Ohio, and Rebecca (Matt) Swartz of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Larry will be missed by his 14 grandchildren, Danielle (Ricky) Eichhorn, Seth (Kia) Michael, Allison (Nick) Sowders, Sydney Michael, Destanie Haney, Kiarah Swartz; Megan Reeves, Bryce Reeves, Whitney Tolin, Morgan Tolin, Shayla Grant, Jason (Holly) Miller, Lindsey Glenn, and Kasey Glenn; as well as his many great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester.

Funeral services for Larry will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Dave Hopkins will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.