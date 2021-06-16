Joyce Ann Dunaway, 72, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient in Seaman. She was born Nov. 6, 1948 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late James Russell and Daisy Hoskins Little. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert J. Dunaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice Little and Alma Moore; and brothers Dallas Little and Charles Little.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Wells and husband Jeff of Cincinnati and Amanda Dunaway of Manchester; four grandchildren, Hunter (Emily Norman) Wells of Cincinnati, Victoria Ann Hanson of Manchester, Aliya (Jamison) Wilkins of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, and Elisa Louise Brown of Manchester; sister, Delma Lewis of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; two brothers, Jim Little and wife Tess and Mike Little and wife Shari both of Fairborn, Ohio; and special friends, Kathy and Bob Simms.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Watson officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.