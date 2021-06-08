News Release

Southern State Community College honored graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 with a “Cruise-In Commencement” Celebration at the Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduates and their families arrived in fully decorated vehicles to enter a parade-like procession as faculty and staff cheered from the sidelines. During the evening’s festivities, each graduate was able to exit their vehicle to walk the red carpet and receive their degree from SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys.

“As we approached commencement during the spring of 2020, it became quite clear that the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent us from having our traditional graduation ceremony. Here we are one year later, and although we’re still very much in the midst of this global pandemic, we have endeavored to find a way to hold a graduation ceremony, the likes of which will be historic for our college…our very first drive-in commencement,” says Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC President.

Adams County graduates included: Alex Wesley Camp, Associate of Arts from Peebles; Victoria Ann Hanson, Associate of Applied Business from Manchester; Ashley N Lewis, Certificate from Winchester; Rebbecca Madden, Certificate from West Union; Lillian Eliza West Barry, Associate of Arts from Winchester; Jase R Beasley, Associate of Applied Science from Peebles; Ethan Andrew Crowder, Associate of Applied Science from Winchester; Mason A Dunn, Associate of Science from Manchester; Rebecca Lynn Fannin, Associate of Applied Science from Winchester; Molly Anne Fuller, Associate of Science from West Union; DeLaney Renee Harper, Associate of Science from Winchester; Caymden Hughes, Associate of Science from Manchester; Jansen Hupp, Associate of Arts from Seaman;

Braylie Jane Jones, Associate of Science from Winchester; Rachel Ann Laney, Certificate from West Union; Mariah Mason, Associate of Science from Seaman; Alyssa Jaylinn Mays, Associate of Science from Winchester; Trenton McCann, Associate of Science from Winchester; Jenna L McClanahan, Associate of Arts from West Union; Landen McDaniel, Associate of Science from West Union; Bethany Ann Merritt, Associate of Science from Winchester; Bethany Katelyn Marie Nesbit, Associate of Science from Manchester; Kylie Purdin, Associate of Arts from West Union; Madison Lynn Richey, Associate of Arts from Winchester; Alexandra D Roades, Associate of Arts from Winchester; Jonathan Wiatt Taylor, Associate of Science from West Union; Brooklynn Tolle, Associate of Science from Winchester; Joshua Wade Tumbleson, Associate of Applied Business from West Union; Abigail Young, Associate of Arts from Manchester; Owen Young, Associate of Science from Winchester.