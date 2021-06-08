News Release

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2021. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, and bachelor degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online and hybrid courses, and a tuition rate that is one of the lowest in the state. To learn more, call 800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.

Adams County

Named to the President’s List:

Peebles: Michael Schmitz, Jacob Willoughby, Garrett Workman

Seaman: Morgan Shupert, Rachel Bolen, Erin Simpkins, Louisa Roe

West Union: Destiny Vanderpool, Kristen Grooms, Madison Glenn, Katelyn Seas, Molly Fuller, Preston Grooms, Abigail Grooms, Miranda Tumbleson, Taylor Staggs

Winchester: Trenton McCann, Madison Richey, Brooklynn Tolle, Larissa Clift, Lillian Barry, Calee Campbell, Braylie Jones, DeLaney Harper, Abigail Hubbard, Jadyn Wright, Lauren Eiterman

Named to the Dean’s List:

Peebles: Avery Storer, Natalee Workman, Felessa Nichols, Alan McCoy

Seaman: Faith Howell, Tracy Stern

West Union: Jonathan Taylor, Jessie Crawford, Landen McDaniel, Brittney Boling, Alexa Rowe, Alliysa Thatcher

Winchester: Wylie Shipley, Allie Cox, Megan Black, Laura Hesler