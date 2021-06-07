Robert Huffman

Robert Allen Huffman, 86 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Robert was born in Flushing, Ohio, on June 16, 1934, the son of the late Seward and Della (Hicks) Huffman.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Allen Huffman; and by three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Bethel) Huffman, whom he married on April 14, 1956; and by a daughter, Cathleen Mahaffey of Batavia. Robert will be missed by his three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Greg Roberts will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Robert’s name to the Winchester United Methodist Church or to the Wayne Township Life Squad.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.