Wednesday, May 14, was a day of community service for students in the Early Childhood Education and Information Systems Technology programs of the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District’s Career and Technical Center. Twenty-two students and their teachers, Amy Hoop and Todd Mitchell, arrived at the Humane Society of Adams County’s animal shelter to help clean out the garage in order to prepare for a garage sale fundraising event.

After a breakfast of donuts, juice, and milk provided by Rachael Hamilton and BK Scoop of West Union, the student volunteers got to work. Students helped shelve dog and cat food, sweep, gather trash, wipe down walls, disinfect cages, paint, and organize items in the garage and main shelter building. In addition to working hard, students enjoyed enriching the lives of shelter pets by playing with cats and kittens, and exercising dogs. The volunteers took a break for lunch, which was very generously provided by Giovanni’s Pizzeria of West Union. Giovanni’s of West Union is a great community partner in Adams County and a longtime supporter of the animal shelter.

The Humane Society of Adams County would like to thank all groups involved in the cleaning of the garage and shelter and the businesses that supported the volunteers through breakfast and lunch donations. When groups work together to provide assistance and support, the job is made much easier for everyone. The garage sale is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 5. All proceeds will be used to help the homeless pets of Adams County.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, or to become a volunteer, please visit the animal shelter’s website at www.adamscountyanimals.org or email them at info@adamscountyanimals.org. Volunteer applications can be found on the website.