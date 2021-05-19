Peebles center fielder Avery Storer went 2 for 4, scored 2 runs, and drove in 3 as the Lady Indians downed South Gallia 10-0 in a Division IV sectional final contest played on May 13 at PHS. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Still standing as the defending Division IV regional champions, Coach Doug McFarland and his Peebles Lady Indians softball squad are now one of the 2021 Division IV sectional champions. Coming into their May 13 sectional final game at home with Racine Southern, the Lady Indians were in the midst of a disastrous seven-game losing streak, but snapped out of it at an opportune time as they moved to the district semi-finals by downing the Lady Tornadoes 14-4 in six innings.

“It was definitely good to be on the winning side tonight,” said Coach McFarland. “We put the ball in play a lot more today than we have recently. We had just lost some focus in that losing streak but we had a couple of good practices and it showed today. When we went to Akron and lost those games to Division I and II teams, our girls came back pretty down and we had to recover from that.”

“I was proud of our kids today. I didn’t think Lanie (Johnston) had her best stuff but she battled and hit some spots and when she does that we have a chance.”

The victorious Lady Indians banged out 15 hits on the day, three each by the top two hitters in the lineup, Marisa Moore and Baylie Johnson, and the two also combined to score half of the Peebles’ 14-run total. Center fielder Avery Storer chimed in with a pair of hist and three RBI’s, with right fielder Caydence Carroll also adding two base knocks.

After starter Lanie Johnston tossed a scoreless top of the first, the Peebles offense went right to work in the bottom half, scoring three times, two coming home on a Racine error and the other on a run-scoring hit by Darby Mills. The visitors got one of those runs back in the top of the second, but the Peebles offense exploded to score six times when they came to bat.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Indians got a Baylie Johnson base hit that scored two, run-scoring singles from Emmi Nichols and Avery Storer, a run-producing sacrifice fly from Lanie Johnston, and an RBI ground out off the bat of Mills that made it 9-1.

In the top of the third, Racine touched up Johnston for three more runs, but that was all they were to get off the Peebles righty as she proceeded to fire three scoreless frames as her offense inched towards the run-rule victory against a pair of hurlers for the Lady Tornadoes.

The Peebles girls put up a four-spot in the bottom of the third, getting a two-run single from Storer and another run-scoring ground out by Mills to take a 13-4 advantage. The Lady Indians were blanked in their next two at-bats and came up in the bottom of the sixth still needing just one run to put the mercy rule into effect. They got that run after the first two batters were retired when Moore doubled to deep left and came home when Baylie Johnston singled to right to put an end to the contest and send Coach McFarland’s squad on to the district tournament.

The Lady Indians were slated, weather permitting, to travel to Portsmouth Clay on Tuesday, May 16 for their district semi-final against the #2 seeded Lady Panthers.

“We scrimmaged Clay early in the spring so it’s nothing we haven’t seen,” said Coach McFarland. “Their pitcher is a little quicker but I think that makes out girls step up and be a little more competitive so I hope we’re up for the challenge.

(The results of that Peebles-Clay contest were not yet available at press time.)

BOX SCORE

Racine Southern

013 000— 4

Peebles

364 001— 14

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 4-4-3-0, B. Johnston 4-3-3-3, Lloyd 1-0-1-0, Barr 0-3-0-0, Nichols 3-1-1-1, Storer 4-2-2-3, L. Johnston 3-0-1-1, Mills 4-0-1-2, McFarland 4-0-1-0, Carroll 4-1-2-0, Team 31-14-15-10.

Extra-Base Hits: Moore 2B, Carroll 2B

Peebles Pitching: L. Johnston (W) 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K