Lady Hounds make it back to back sectional crowns

Manchester catcher Maggie Roberts had a big day at the plate in the Lady Hounds’ sectional tournament win over Eastern Pike, going 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in as Manchester advanced with a 12-2 win. (Photo courtesy of MHS Yearbook)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southeast District Division IV sectional championship softball came to Manchester High School on Thursday, May 13 as the Lady Hounds hosted the Lady Eagles of Eastern Pike. Unfortunately for the lady Eagles, the Manchester squad were not very gracious hosts. Behind the pitching of senior Brooke Kennedy and a combined five runs batted in from Abby Young and Maggie Roberts, the Lady Hounds claimed the sectional crown run ruling Eastern Pike by a final score of 12-2 in five innings.

“I was pretty pleased with how we played tonight,” said Manchester head coach John Kennedy after the win. “We hit the ball from top to bottom in our lineup and got big hits from Abby and Maggie. Brooke pitched a great game, allowing only one ball to leave the infield, unfortunately it was to their best player and ended up being a home run.”

“Brooke struck out nine of the 15 outs and the other six were all infield outs. Defensively we were perfect. Overall, it was a very good game for us.”

The Lady Hounds wasted no time jumping in front in the win, scoring twice in the bottom of the first, when Kennedy tripled, Emilee Applegate singled, and Yasmin Lucas doubled. While Kennedy was allowing just one Lady Eagles hit, the Manchester offense went down in order in the bottom of the second, but sprang back to life in the third with a huge eight-run outburst.

The Lady Hounds sent 12 batters to the plate in the decisive third, collecting four extra-base hits, doubles by Young. Roberts, Kennedy, and Applegate, and taking full advantage of four walks issued by Eastern Pike pitching. When the dust had cleared, it was the home side of the right field scoreboard showing a commanding 10-0 lead.

The Lady Eagles got on the board in the top of the fourth on the aforementioned home run, a two-run blast, their only hit of the day. The Lady Hounds sewed it up in their half of the fourth, scoring twice when Kameyl Carter drew a base on balls and scored on a base hit by Jenna Campbell. Campbell later came home with the 12th Manchester run on a Roberts single to center.

Kennedy closed out the game in grand fashion in the top of the fifth, striking out all three Eastern hitters, and the Lady Hounds could celebrate a sectional crown and a trip on to the district tournament.

The Lady Hounds offense produced a 9-hit day, with Kennedy, Applegate, and Roberts leading the way with two hits apiece. In the center circle, Kennedy improved to 12-2 on the spring while Manchester improved to 20-7 overall.

The Lady Hounds ’ reward for winning the sectional was a trip to South Webster on Tuesday, May 18 when they were scheduled to face off with the #4 seeded Lady Jeeps, who won their sectional title with an 8-1 win over Miller.

(The results of the Manchester-South Webster game were not available at press time.)

BOX SCORE

Eastern Pike

000 20— 2

Manchester

208 2x— 12

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 2-1-0-0, Brown 0-0-0-0, Kennedy 3-3-2-2, Applegate 3-1-2-2, Lucas 3-0-1-0, Carter 0-2-0-0, Fuchs 3-1-0-1, Campbell 2-2-1-1, Young 3-1-1-2, Roberts 3-0-2-3, Rideout 0-0-0-0, Dunn 0-1-0-0, TEAM 22-12-9-11.

Extra-Base Hits: Applegate 2B; Kennedy 2B, 3B; Lucas 2B, Roberts 2B, Young 2B

Manchester Pitching: Kennedy (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K