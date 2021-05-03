Mary Elizabeth Frasher, 89 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her residence.

Mary was born in Fort Gay, West Virginia, on Oct. 2, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Lyda (Frazier) Lakin..

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Lawrence, and her sisters, Blanche and Virgie. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Glendell Frasher, whom she married on Oct. 29, 1950.

She also leaves two sons, Gerry (Joyce) Frasher, who lovingly cared for Mary, of West Union and Terry (Ann) Frasher of Delaware, Ohio; as well as a daughter, Lisa (David) Bresnen of Columbus, Ohio; and two sisters, Barbara Wright of Richmond Kentucky and Sue (Jay) Stanley of Cincinnati; and brother-in-law, Bob (Karin) Frasher. Mary will be missed by her four grandchildren, Allyson (Scott), David (Heide), Nicoletta, and Anthony (Nicole); as well as her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Connor, Hayden, Nicholas, Noah; and Isabelle. Mary is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mary will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Gay, West Virginia. The ceremony will be officiated by Tony Perry and Tim Preston. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the James Ferguson Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mary’s name to the Maize Manor United Methodist Church, Maize Manor United Methodist church, 3901 Maize Road, Columbus, Ohio 43224

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.