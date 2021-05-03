Hazel Fern Cohn, 86, of West Union, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Hospice of Hope at Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Hazel was born May 23, 1934 in Scioto County, daughter of the late Howard and Melissa Ross White. She was the widow of the late Orville Hayes Cohn, who passed away in 2008. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Jr. and Ernest and sisters Evelyn, Edith, and Esther.

She is survived by her daughter, Deloris Alexander and husband Kenny of West Union; grandsons Matthew Alexander of West Union and Sam Cohen of Wichita Falls, Texas; and her sister, Betty Akers.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor Clint McIntosh will officiate. Burial will follow at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope.

