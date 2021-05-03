Manchester unveils new logo

Submitted News

The unveiling of Manchester, Ohio’s new brand/logo took place on Saturday, April 17 at the corner of Jack Roush Way (SR 136) and East Second Street (US 52) in Manchester.

The journey to the unveiling began March 6, 2020 when Doug and Susan Ruehl donated the house on the corner to the Adams County Homeless Shelter, who in turn donated it to the Adams County Land Bank on June 4, 2020.

The Adams County Land Bank bid and razed the house. The contractor, Bonar Construction, demolished the house and removed the debris from the site for $6900, which was paid by the Adams County Land Bank.

Doug and Susan Ruehl donated all the rocks and labor at the site with the Adams County Land Bank agreeing to pay for fuel and sign backing costs.

B&R Landscaping (Bud and Rachel Waterson) put down the mulch and dirt and planted trees on the property for $1400, which was also paid by the Adams County Land Bank.

Griffin Printing printed the 8’ x 8’ sign for $725, paid by the Land Bank.

The new logo was a collaboration led by Shandra and Eric Havens Irwin. The slogan “River Life. Come Live It.” was added by Roddy Farley.

The Adams County Land Bank will deed the property to the Village of Manchester within the next 60 days.