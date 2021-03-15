Harold Duane Ayers, age 65, passed away at his home on March 12, 2021 after a long illness. He was born in Adams County, Ohio on Oct. 14, 1955.

Harold is survived by his wife Marie (Cox), whom he wed on Oct. 20, 1973. To this union was born two sons, Michael and Jeremy Ayers. They were blessed with four grandchildren Leevi “Beetle” Francis, Zoe “Toogie” and Zach “George” Ayers, and Caleb “Ralph” Tucker; as well as one great grandson Weston Francis, all of whom he cherished.

Janey Gossett (previously married to Jeremy) quickly became the daughter they didn’t have. His cousin Karen Blythe and lifelong friend Dean Trotter are among the many friends and other relatives that loved him and were loved by him. Harold’s passing will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Betty Ayers; a brother Jimmy; a sister Nancy Ayers; and his youngest son Jeremy.

Harold attended and graduated from Manchester High School. He went on to be a farmer working the land and tending to cattle. He loved working on his farm and being outdoors. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather. His wife has selflessly and tirelessly been by his side every moment throughout his illness which resulted in multiple hospital stays and sleepless nights. Together they were a beautiful example of love, commitment and longevity.

A memorial service officiated by Owen Applegate will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Manchester River Barn from 3 – 5 p.m. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with arrangements.

Family and friends can sign Harold’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

Donations can be made to the family by the way of: Harold Ayers, 390 Island Creek Road, Manchester, OH 45144.

“To everything there is a season, and a time

To every purpose under the heaven: A time to be

Born, and a time to die: a time to plant, and a time

To pluck up that which is planted.”

(Ecclesiastes 3:1-2)