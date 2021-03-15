Hazel M. Woolums, age 80, of Peebles, Ohio, formerly of West Union, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her residence. Hazel was born Dec.16, 1940 in West Union. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Max Woolums, Sr.; parents, Charlie and Inez (Bellamy) Ames; one daughter, Toni Goforth; one grandson, Michael Spicer; one son-in-law, Randy Fetters; and many brothers and sisters.

Hazel is survived by two daughters, Terry Woolums of Peebles and Tammy Fetters of West Union; one son, Max (Lorrie) Woolums of Brownstown, Michigan; four granddaughters, Krissy (David Cobb) Woolums of West Union, Heather (Jay) Francis of Colorado, Samantha (David) Bailey of Clearwater, Florida and Alisha (Matthew) Walters of Cameron, Illinios; two grandsons, James (Karla) Goforth of Luna Pier, Michigan and Travis (Amber) Woolums of Cameron, Illinios; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers: John (Mary) Ames of Blue Creek, Roy (Nancy) Ames of Peebles, and James (Edna) Ames of Brownsville, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Woolums will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Lafferty Funeral Home Inc. of West Union is serving the family.