By Ashley McCarty

Local Registrar and Secretary Lois (“Podie”) Puckett of the Adams County Health Department has been named the 2021 Employee of the Year.

This honor was presented to her by Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel at the recent Health District Advisory Council meeting.

Puckett began her commendable career as Local Registrar 21 years ago in December of 1999. At that time, the Adams County Health Department sat inside the old bones of 116 West Walnut Street. An antiquated brick building which, sitting stately on the corner, many can remember visiting.

“I wasn’t doing anything, and my mother was the county health nurse when I was younger. This job popped up in the paper, and at the time I was just staying at home, so I applied. I knew the people that hired me, they actually worked for my mother. [They thought] that I was a good candidate, I guess, and hired me. Now, I’m [also] the secretary up at the front window. I’ve greeted people for the past 21 years,” said Puckett.

With a renowned, eager willingness, Puckett has donned the well-weathered hats of many roles over the years.

“Being at the front window, I do a little bit of everything. I mainly answer the phones. If someone’s not here from, say, environmental health, I will help somebody if they come in for something like septic or something. I will help them get them through it. I don’t do the inspections, but I will give them the paperwork. Any odd jobs that anybody has around the office, if nurses need me to do copying, I will do that, I will fax. I fill in for people if they need something. I do a little bit of everything,” said Puckett.

While her main job is birth and death certificates, she will help anyone with whatever they need her to do, she said.

“Like these clinics, I will help them do that. I get people started, or if they’ve got too much to do, I will fill in. It’s a good job, I really do enjoy working here. It’s something new everyday. For the past 21 years I’ve done something new every day. So, it’s never a boring job. It’s an interesting job, and I love being with the people. I love working with people, and the staff is just incredible,” said Puckett.

One of the things she loves most about her job is the people she works with.

“I like dealing with the public. I like to meet new people when they come in. It’s interesting, I just love it, and the other coworkers are just easy to work with. This is a hard job, but it’s also an easy job. It’s not an overly strict job, it’s comfortable to work here. You’re not feeling pressured to do things, you’re not under a lot of stress because everybody works together here. We take the burdens off of each other. If someone has too much on their plate, someone jumps in to help them. It’s not like everybody just does one little department. Everybody helps out everybody,” said Puckett.

One of the things that makes the job so fun is that they’re like one big group, she said.

“I feel very embarrassed getting this award. I do not like attention. I’m honored that they appreciate me like that — but, I feel like everybody should be it. I feel like other people do a lot more than I do. I don’t feel like one person should be singled out. I appreciate this, I really do, but I feel like we all do such a good job here. I love it here,” said Puckett.

In the next five years, retirement could be on the horizon.

“I will have 25 years in. It just all depends. I may decide [differently]. You always say you can’t wait to retire — I just hate getting up in the mornings,” she said, laughing, “but, the day goes by so quickly. It’s just fun here,” said Puckett.

You have to like what you do, or will not succeed in what you do, she said.

“It wasn’t just me [that felt she deserved this], we talk among supervisors here in the health department to get an idea and comments from other employees. Podie has been here for 21 years, and in her role she’s literally the face of the health department. People who come for services, whether it’s for a septic system, or to obtain a food license, immunizations, or to see someone in behavioral health, she’s the first person they see. She represents us well. She always has a smile on her face, and she makes people comfortable. In her role as the local registrar, sometimes people come in here for a death certificate for someone who’s recently died, and that can be a difficult time for people. She does that job very well. So, it seems like the logical choice,” said Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel.