Emma was born in Adams County, Ohio, on Oct. 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Asa and Pearl (Crothers) Hill.

In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her husband, Junior Conn, whom she married on Oct. 20, 1956; two sons, Chet (Sue Ann) Conn of Ironton and Jeff Conn of Peebles; as well as three brothers, Herb Hill of West Union, and Golden Hill and David Hill, both of McArthur, Ohio; and a sister, Ada Countryman of Peebles. Emma will be missed by her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Emma will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The ceremony will be officiated by Rick Smith. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

