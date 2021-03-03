Dolores J Adams, 62 years of age, of Otway, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence.

Dolores was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 1959, the daughter of the Ira Forrest and the late Mary (Burchett) Powell.

Dolores was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her husband, Tom Adams, whom she married on Aug. 7, 1974; two sons, Jeremy Adams of Otway and Nick (Elesheia) Adams of Otway; as well as her father, Forrest (Darlene) Powell of Otway; her brother, Jeff Powell of Otway; and her sister, Melissa Cotton of Otway. Dolores will be missed by her granddaughter, Alexandria.

According to Dolores’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family plans to schedule a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.