Cody Thacker, age 28 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Cody was born Sept. 4, 1992 in Georgetown, Ohio to Ronald D. Thacker and Renee (Hayslip). Cody was preceded in death by grandparents Sharon and Wendell Hayslip and Bill and Julie Thacker.

Survivors include his mother Renee Thacker abd Roger McCoy of West Union, Ohio; father Ronald Thacker and Meredith of New York; stepfather Arnold Crabtree of West Union, Ohio; four sisters, Kayla Reinhardt of Lancaster, Ohio, Cheyenne Brown of West Union, Ohio, Kaitlin Lute of West Union, Ojio, and Hannah Thacker of New York; brother Jacob Thacker of New York; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Pete Francis and Brian Francis officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon – 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Cody’s online guest book at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.