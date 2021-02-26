Keaira Rayne Scott, age 16 years of Hillsboro, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Keaira was born June 13, 2004 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of David Scott and Danielle Henderson.

Kearia was a student at Hillsboro High School.

Survivors include her father David Scott and Brenda of Hillsboro, Ohio; mother Daniella Humphrey and Steve of West Union, Ohio; paternal grandparents David and Pamela Scott of Peebles, Ohio; maternal grandfather Kelly Henderson of West Union, Ohio; brothers and sisters Kravon Scott, Katara Scott, Arianna Scott, Caleb Henderson, Jasmin Henderson, and Aerobella Humphreys; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Chet Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon to 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Keaira’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During the visitation and the funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.