Freddie Lee Dunaway

Freddie was born in Rarden, Ohio, on Jan. 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry and Cloa (Boyd) George. Freddie worked as a jet engine technician. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, Freddie was preceded in death by her sons, Kevin Dunaway and Kenneth Dunaway. She is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa (Craig) Cecala of Jackson; and by her sister, Fannie George Moore of West Portsmouth. Freddie will be missed by her great-grandson, Zach Cecala; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services for Freddie will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Duane Knittel. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Freddie’s name to the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, either by mail to 1805 27th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 , or online at www.somc.org.

