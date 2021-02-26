Tony Leon Kimmerly, age 69, of Peebles, Ohio, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. Tony was born July 22, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by wife Gwendolyn Carol Kimmerly; father, Samuel Esto Kimmerly, Jr.; one niece, Kimmerly Bensonl and brother-in-law, Ron Crockett.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Williams of Spring Valley; one brother, Samuel (Jewel) Kimmerly of Peebles; one sister, Kitty Denise Crockett of Spring Valley; many aunts and uncles; several nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: American Legion Post #633, P.O. Box 190, Seaman, Ohio 45679

The public visitation is from noon – 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the West Union Cemetery wuth Pastor Delmar Smith officiating.

The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.