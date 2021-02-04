Janis Mae Buda, age 73, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at her residence. Jan was born Dec. 16, 1947 in Columbus. She was preceded in death by parents, Paul George and Leola Mae (Denny) Pearon.

Jan is survived by loving husband, Raymond Buda of West Union; two sons, Jason Buda (Mindy) of West Union and Justin Buda (Kitten) of West Union; eight grandchildren, Landon Leonard of West Union, Tason Buda of West Union, Apriella Buda of Columbus, Killian Buda of Columbus, Tucker Buda of West Union, Sawyer Buda of West Union, Atticus Planck-Buda of Columbus, and Maelynn Buda of West Union; two brothers, Paul Pearon (Sandy) of Peebles and Joel Pearon (Joan) of Amelia; several nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Jan was truly a pillar of the community. She taught school for 33 ½ years at the former Jefferson School and at West Union Elementary. Even after retiring, she remained a substitute teacher for another nin years. She adored her students, colleagues, and teaching. A smile was always present when she saw former students and their families. She was always involved with her sons’ and her grandchildren’s activities, Boy Scouts, band, sports, school and church plays, and other events they took part in. She was a lifetime member of the West Union Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed her time spent at Church 180 during the last year. Even though Christmas was her favorite holiday, she enjoyed passing out candy at Trick or Treat during the Halloween season. Jan was an avid Andy Williams fan and collected dolls and angels. She was a member of card club and cherished the time spent with friends. Jan was a dedicated person and there was nothing more precious than the time she spent as a wife, mother, and Meme.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

The Janis M Buda Memorial Education Fund, 429 East Walnut Street, West Union, Ohio 45693

The public visitation is from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Church 180 in Seaman, Ohio..

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Church 180. Pastor Michael Parks will officiate.

The public interment will be at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.