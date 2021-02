Roy Lewis Davis, age 61 years of West Union, Ohio passed away, Monday Feb. 1, 2021 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Roy was born Nov. 13, 1959 to the late Roy Junior and Virginia Mae (Sewell) Davis.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Gabby Davis.

Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.

