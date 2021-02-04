By Mark Carpenter

The roller coaster season for the Manchester Lady Hounds varsity basketball squad has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. Though the Lady Hounds have gotten in 17 games as of press time, it seems like they have spent more time in COVID protocol than they have on the court.

Jan. 27 was the last time that the Manchester girls took the court and on that night they picked up their sixth win of the season, traveling to Portsmouth Clay and coming home with a handy 61-28 victory. Soon after that won, the Lady Hounds went back into quarantine and saw their next four games postponed.

At Clay, the Lady Hounds got off to a hot start, outscoring the Lady Panthers 22-7 in the opening period. The damage was done by the senior duo of Brooke Kennedy and Emily Sweeney, who combined for 16 of those 33 tallies.

In the second stanza, Manchester’s Kileigh Mitchell fired in one shot from behind the three-point arc and another from inside the arc, while Kennedy tossed in seven more and the Lady Hounds took a 39-13 lead into the intermission.

The third quarter belonged to Sweeney as she drilled a trio of three-point shots on her way to an 11-point frame as the Lady Hounds continued to build their already big advantage. Clay managed just three points in the third as the home team stared at a 54-17 deficit as the final period began.

The Lady Hounds were able to substitute freely over the final eight minutes and got another three-pointer from Mitchell plus baskets from Gabby Brown and Sweeney to close out the big victory.

Emily Sweeney led the way for the winners with a 23-point night, with Brooke Kennedy adding 17. Kileigh Mitchell had her best offensive game of the season, hitting double figures with 11. The win improved the Lady Hounds to 6-11 on the season.

Under quarantine, the Lady Hounds will not be back in action until Feb. 15 when they face Fayetteville in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

Manchester

22 17 15 7 —61

P. Clay

7 6 3 12 —28

Manchester (61): Mitchell 4 0-0 11, Lucas 3 0-2 6, Kennedy 6 4-4 17, Sweeney 9 0-0 23, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, 24 4-6 61.

P. Clay (28): Munson 1 0-0 2, Loper 3 0-0 8, Gatti 3 0-0 7, Bazler 0 0-3 0, Swayne 2 0-0 5, Whitt 1 3-4 5, Team 10 3-7 28.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (9)- Mitchell 3, Kennedy 1, Sweeney 5

P. Clay (4)- Loper 2, Gatti 1, Swayne 1