Frank McCleese, Jr., 88 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Gulf Coast Medical Center, in Panama City, Florida.

Frank was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, on May 21, 1932, the son of the late Frank and Edna (McDonald) McCleese, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Inez (Knauff) McCleese, who passed away on Aug. 30, 2015; three brothers, Herb McCleese, Arnold McCleese, and John McCleese; and four sisters, Audrey Stout, Elsie Palmer, Olive Daniels, and Barbara McCleese.

He is survived by his two sons, Frank (Candace) McCleese, III, of Hillsboro and Charles (Michelle) McCleese of Peebles; and two daughters, Wanda (Homer) Holsted of Seaman and Melody (Steve) Elliott of Peebles; as well as a special daughter of the heart, Anita Jamison, of Tennessee. Frank also leaves a sister, Clara Becker. Frank will be missed by his 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and five great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Frank will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The ceremony will be officiated by Terry Smart. Burial will follow at the Strait Creek Cemetery, in Peebles. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, on Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. until the time of the services, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Frank’s name to the May Hill Church of Christ, 8733 State Route 770, Peebles, Ohio 45660 .

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.