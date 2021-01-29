William D. “Bill” Rolph, 83, of Manchester, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born Sept. 23, 1937 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, son of the late Ray and Leta Humphries Rolph. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Donna Parker Rolph.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rocky Rolph and Marion, Indiana, Tanya Beckett of Durby, Kansas, Sonya Bragg and husband Stan, Randy Rolph, Katherine Craft, Billy Rolph and wife Tabitha all of Marion, Indiana, Tina Henderson and husband Wendell, Gale Boling and husband Lewis all of West Union; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dane Rolph, Shane Rolph and wife Kim; and special friend, Ben McRoberts.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Face masks and social distancing rules will apply.

