Tracy E. Conrad, 86, of Pierce Township, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. He was born on July 27, 1934 in Lynx, Ohio, son of the late Pete and Alta Mae Conrad. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, M. Johnathan Ross Porterl great-granddaughter, Daphne Nicole Ammerman; and sister, Mary Alice Grooms (Forrest).

He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Conrad; children, Debora Hucker (Bobby), Beverly Graves (Rob), Tracy Mark Conrad (Karen), Melody Porter (Matt), Gary Conrad (Mary Beth), and Barry Conrad (Linda); 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Jay Russell Conrad (Dixie); and several nieces and nephews.

Tracy was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather a family could ever have.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeway Church.