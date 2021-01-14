Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is now offering rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 patients at its ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Winchester, West Union, and Georgetown.

The rapid antigen test offers results within hours. Patients with symptoms seeking a rapid antigen test should call before arriving. Once they arrive at an ACRMC Family Medicine location, patients will park in the designated parking spaces and callthe number located on the COVID-19 signage and a member of the ACRMC Family Medicine staff will attend to them.

Patients seeking a rapid antigen test will also need an order from a physician or will need to participate in a telehealth visit with one of the ACRMC Family Medicine Nurse Practitioners.

ACRMC Family Medicine in Winchester is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 a.m.- 7 p.m. ACMRC Family Medicine in Winchester is located at 19262 on State Route 136. For more information about ACRMC Family Medicine in Winchester, please call (937) 386-3085 or (937) 695-0770.

ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union is open Monday andWednesday from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. andTuesday, Thursday, and Fridayfrom 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union is located at 211 North Wilson Drive. For more information about ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union, please call (937) 544-0400.

ACRMC Family Medicine in Georgetown is open Monday throughFriday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is located at 9300 Mt. Orab Pike. For more informationabout ACRMC Family Medicine in Georgetown, please call (937) 378-3075