Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals that are 80 years of age and over starting next week through ACRMC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru at the hospital’s campus.

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Individuals seeking the vaccine will need to call (937) 386-3015 to be put on the ACRMC COVID-19 Wait List. A member of the ACRMC staff will contact the individual with the day and time of their appointment. Individuals who are not currently eligible may still call this number to be added to the wait list for their eligible time.

Eligible individuals who have an appointment will park in the designated parking area at ACRMC. Once parked, individuals will be given a registration card and a vaccine registration form. Once registered, individuals will drive to the tented area where they will be given the COVID-19 vaccine. Once the individual has received the vaccine, they will park in the holding area. While in the holding area, they will be monitored for 15 minutes for an adverse reactions to the vaccine. After being evaluated, individuals will be dismissed.

Through the Phase B1 Timing System established by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohioans 80 years of age and older will be eligible the week of January 19th. Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders will be eligible the week of Jan. 25. Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models will be eligible the week of Feb. 1. Ohioans 65 years of age and older will be eligible on Feb. 8.

ACRMC will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at its main campus, as well as, ACRMC Family Medicine locations in West Union, Winchester, and Georgetown.

For the most up to date information regarding ACRMC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru, please visit acrmc.com or visit ACRMC’s Facebook page.