News Release

The Honorable Mary Katherine Huffman of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas this week administered the oath of office to State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), marking the beginning of the 134th General Assembly.

Johnson will continue to serve Ohio’s 14th Senate District, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties as well as a portion of Lawrence County.

“It is a privilege to continue to represent the people of southern Ohio,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working alongside my Senate colleagues and promoting legislation to strengthen Ohio’s workforce and economy.”

Johnson is a physician and retired military officer who lives in McDermott. Prior to his time in the Senate, Johnson served in the Ohio House of Representatives for four terms, leaving in December 2018. His extensive experience as a physician who works with Ohioans suffering from addiction will bring an important perspective as the Senate continues to find innovative ways to combat the opiate epidemic in the state.