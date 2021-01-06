Joyce Anne Garman, 82 years of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021.

Joyce was born in Hillsboro on April 15, 1938, the daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Lewis) Osborne. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, of 58 years, James “Jim” Garman on Jan. 28, 2017; brother, Mason Osborne; and father-in-law, Everett Garman.

She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, devoted wife and mother, and worked on the family farm. She also worked as a CNA taking care of others and was a member of Young Adult Farmers and farm wives. FFA supporters. She loved to help her community and neighbors and enjoyed singing and music.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Kenneth Garman of Sinking Spring and Mark (Pamela) Garman of Chillicothe; daughters, Michele (Raymond) Ahrman of Peebles and Carol Cadwallader of Peebles; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Daniel Osborne of Sabina; sister, Juanita Strain of Washington Court House; sister-in-law, Donna Osborne; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 9, 2021 at the Sinking Spring Community Church.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.

Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.