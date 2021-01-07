Merlie Moore, 90 years of age, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Merlie was born in Elliott County, Kentucky, on March 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank and Sylvia (Smith) Sloas. Merlie took great pride in caring for her home, flowers, and family. She attended the Youngsville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to her parents, Merlie was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley “Dick” Moore, who passed away on July 14, 1997; by an infant daughter, Dorothy Sue Moore; by two infant grandchildren and eight siblings.

She is survived by two sons, Kendall (Carol) Moore of Peebles and Frankie Moore of Cherry Fork; and by four daughters, Vernie (Gary) Holcomb of Cherry Fork, Greta Freeland of Winchester, Vickie Baker of Seaman, and Sylvia Sapp (special friend, Dave Corrill), of West Union. She is survived by a brother, Arlin Sloas, and a sister, Evelyn Hyer, both of Kentucky. Merlie also leaves her treasured fur baby, Timmy. She will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 27 great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, with burial following at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Daniel McCann and Kyle Moore officiated the funeral service.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Homes.