Erma Driskell (nee Messer) passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the age of 89.

Erma was the beloved wife of the late Clifton “Gene” Driskell, dear mother of the late Gayle Hoover, amd grandmother of Ralph H. Hoover and Clifton R. Hoover. She is also survived by five great grandchildren and was preceded in death by a great grandson.

Erma was the sister of the late Charles and Virgil Moore and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place at the Arlington Memorial Garden 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy, on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. All who wish to attend please meet at the family gathering area at 11:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.