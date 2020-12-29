Walter “Wally” Gray, 68, of West Union, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born Jan. 1, 1952 in Maysville, Kentucky, son of the late Donald and Apha Lewis Gray. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debra Young Gray.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Melissa Dunnagan and husband Donte of West Union; son, Brady Gray and wife Ashley of Bardstown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Ainsley Gray and Rylee Dunnagan; and his brothers, Gary Gray, David Gray and wife Donna.

The family will hold private graveside services at the West Union Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Please sign the online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.