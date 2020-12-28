By Allison Burton

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Because of this, the Manchester Library will hand out meals for their Curbside After School Meal Program on Wednesday, Dec. 30 instead of Thursday. All other library branches will offer this program on their regular days: the West Union Library on Monday, the Peebles Library on Tuesday, and the North Adams Library on Wednesday. In this program, children, ages 18 and under, will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, along with a kids craft kit. Parents and caregivers as well as children can pick up meals. To receive your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the names of the children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Have a safe and happy holiday!

Calling all teens and tweens! Join West Union Library Programmer Andrew Wilson twice a month for FriYAY! In this virtual program, you’ll meet at 4 p.m. on Zoom every first and third Friday to do a fun craft, game, or activity with your peers. The next FriYAY meeting will be Friday, Jan. 15, the Zoom details for which can be found on our website: adamscolibrary.org. Contact us on Facebook or call (937) 544-2591 if you have any questions or suggestions for activities we could do. We love to hear from you.

Don’t forget to check out our new items. Each month we add a variety of literature to our library collections, like James Patterson and Marshall Karp’s new crime novel “NYPD Red 6” and Kathie Lee Gifford’s inspirational book “It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life.” We also add new DVDs and children’s books every month that you can place on hold using your library card and PIN. To find lists of all our new items, check out our online catalog.

Library Resource Spotlight: Did you know you can borrow digital library items instantly with your phone number? Even if you don’t have a library card, the Ohio Digital Library allows you to sign up for a digital card using only your Ohio phone number. You’ll instantly gain access to OverDrive’s thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more! To access the Ohio Digital Library, visit the eBooks section of our website.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.