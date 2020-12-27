Lisa D. Young, 60, of West Union, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born April 9, 1960 in Maysville, Kentucky, daughter of the late George and Shirley Rigdon Kirk. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Greg Young, Sr.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Melissa Kehrer and husband Joey, Jeremy Pollitt and wife Courtney, Jamie Pollitt and wife Heather; step-son, Greg Young Jr. and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Sam Brown, Makayla Conway, Ethan, Noah and Payton Kehrer and Jaylee Pollitt; siblings, Jack Kirk and wife Theresa, Sherry Pfeffer and husband Marty, and Rick Kirk and wife Nanny.

Lisa’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.