Ken R. Young, 64, of West Union, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. He was born Feb. 14, 1956 in West Union, son of Mary Helen Tadlock Young of West Union and the late Robert Joe Young. .

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debby Moore Young; children, Eric Joe Young of Maysville, Kentucky, Kendra Rae Young of Sardinia, Brian D. Young and Christina S. Young both of West Union; grandchildren, Katelynd and Savannah Young, Faith McFarland, Caden Blade, Ashland and Raegan Yates; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Nevaeh and Aiden; and his two brothers, David Young and Gary (Tammy) Young all of West Union.

Ken’s wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.