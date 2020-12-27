Carl Kepp, 69, of West Union, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 22, 1951 in Blue Creek, son of Katy Cook Kepp of West Union and the late Virgil Kepp. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Carl Kepp Jr. ,and a sister, Sandy Crawford.

In addition to his mother, Katy Kepp, he is survived by his daughter, Carla Campbell (Craig) of West Union; grandchildren, Conner and Cameron Campbell; sister, Robin Kepp (Kara Akins); nieces Erica Fulton (Martin Swobodzinski), Jamie Moreria (Andy) and a great-nephew, Damian Swobodzinski; as well as many friends that he thought of as family.

Carl donated his body to the University of Cincinnati to help students pursue their studies of the marvels of the human body. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.