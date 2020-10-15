Julia Ann Hunter, 55 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her residence.

Julia was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 1964, the daughter of the late Elvin and Flora (Yentsch) Dykes.

In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Hunter, whom she married on April 1, 2009. She is also survived by two sons, Jeff Wilson of Sardinia and Josh Dykes of Columbus; and three daughters, Beth (Kevin) Ramsey of Richmond, Kentucky, Gina McElfresh, of Cincinnati, and Terri Fadder of Richmond, Kentucky. Julia also leaves behind two sisters, Mary Dykes and Flora Huelsman, both of Kentucky; and nine grandchildren.

According to Julia’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to honor Julia’s memory to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

