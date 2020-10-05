Andrew Stephen Toy, 29, of New Richmond, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 10, 1991 in Georgetown, son of Stephen (Reva) Toy of Maysville and Penny (Rob) Francis of New Richmond. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Bonnie Frodge, and Judy Alice Toy; aunt, Norma Carpenter and an uncle, Robert Frodge.

In addition to his parents and step-parents, he is survived by his siblings, Daniel Alvarado, Joshua, Kaitlyn and Karena Zamora, and his paternal grandparents, James and Opal Toy.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made directly to the family to help with final expenses.