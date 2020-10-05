Donna A. Shoemaker, age 61 of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 18, 1958 in West Union, Ohio to the late Richard “Dutch” & Georgia Ann (Shultz) Thomas.

Donna was a member of the Peebles United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Shoemaker of Peebles, Ohio; two sons, Nicholas Shoemaker and Alex of Hillsboro, Ohio and Eric Shoemaker and Kaila of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters, Debbie Winn and Tom of West Union, Ohio, Dinah Applegate and Mike of West Union, Ohio, and Dee Dee Eldridge and Kevin of West Union, Ohio; one brother, David Thomas and Dianna of Lakeland, Florida; two grandchildren, Maddox Shoemaker and Raegan; sister in law Patty Shoemaker of Peebles, Ohio; and brother in law Mike Shoemaker of Peebles, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held for Donna on Oct. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Willow, 7662 Eckmansville Road, Winchester, OH 45697.